The woman who drove the wrong way on I-90, causing a crash that killed seven other people, was drunk at the time, the coroner said.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said Monday that Jennifer Fernandez had a blood alcohol content of .164 percent, which is more than twice the legal standard for intoxication.

She did not have any other drugs in her system, Rein said.

Katriona Koziara, 13, of Rolling Meadows was killed along with the Dobosz family in a crash on I-90 near Hampshire. (Provided by Kasia Koziara via Daily Herald)

On July 31, Fernandez was driving an Acura eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Hampshire when she hit a van carrying the Dobosz family of Rolling Meadows.

The fiery crash immediately killed 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and her four children – Emma, 13; Lucas, 7; Nicholas, 6 and Ella, 5 – plus Emma’s friend Katriona Koziara, 13. The father, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, died several days later. The family was traveling to Minnesota for a vacation.

Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, also died at the scene.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221114/driver-in-i-90-crash-that-killed-rolling-meadows-family-was-drunk-at-time-coroner-says