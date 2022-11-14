November 14, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Driver in I-90 crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk at time, coroner says

By Susan Sarkauskas - Daily Herald Media Group
An informal memorial was held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Oriole Park in Chicago by friends of Thomas Dobosz. The 32-year-old father of four died from his injuries caused by a fiery crash on Interstate 90 near Hampshire on Sunday. Dobosz's wife, their children and family friend died in the crash.

A photo of the Dobosz family is displayed at an informal memorial in August at Oriole Park in Chicago. The family, along with the 13-year-old friend of one of the children and a 22-year-old Carpentersville woman, were killed in a crash on Interstate 90 near Hampshire. (Scott Morgan)

The woman who drove the wrong way on I-90, causing a crash that killed seven other people, was drunk at the time, the coroner said.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said Monday that Jennifer Fernandez had a blood alcohol content of .164 percent, which is more than twice the legal standard for intoxication.

She did not have any other drugs in her system, Rein said.

Katriona Koziara, 13, of Rolling Meadows was killed along with the Dobosz family in a crash on I-90 near Hampshire.

Katriona Koziara, 13, of Rolling Meadows was killed along with the Dobosz family in a crash on I-90 near Hampshire. (Provided by Kasia Koziara via Daily Herald)

On July 31, Fernandez was driving an Acura eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Hampshire when she hit a van carrying the Dobosz family of Rolling Meadows.

The fiery crash immediately killed 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and her four children – Emma, 13; Lucas, 7; Nicholas, 6 and Ella, 5 – plus Emma’s friend Katriona Koziara, 13. The father, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, died several days later. The family was traveling to Minnesota for a vacation.

Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, also died at the scene.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221114/driver-in-i-90-crash-that-killed-rolling-meadows-family-was-drunk-at-time-coroner-says