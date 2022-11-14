Crash in Huntley sends three to hospital, shuts down part of Route 47 for 45 minutes

Three people were sent the hospital on Monday with minor injuries after being involved in a traffic crash in Huntley, officials said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a crash at 3:10 p.m. Monday near Route 47 and Foster Road, Battalion Chief David Eeg said. One person involved in the crash was unable to exit their vehicle and had to be extracted. That person was one of the the three who were sent to the hospital.

In total, four people were involved in the crash, Eeg said. Two people from one car were taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, along with the driver who needed extraction. The third driver turned down offers for medical attention.

As a result of the crash, Route 47 was shut down for about 45 minutes in both directions while the fire district and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office worked the scene, Eeg said.

The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Eeg said.