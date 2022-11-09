54-year-old identified as man found dead in Lake in the Hills fire

The Lake in the Hills resident found dead during a fire at his home late Saturday was identified Wednesday as 54-year-old William E. Andres III, the McHenry County coroner said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of Impressions Drive where firefighters found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the two-story home and witnesses advised that someone could still be inside, according to a news release Sunday.

Firefighters found the resident, who had died as a result of injuries, on the second floor of the home, the fire protection district said. They did not find any other occupants.

Andres, born in Elk Grove Village, worked in outside sales for A Tec Ambulance Service and enjoyed golfing and spending time with his dog Willie, according to an obituary published by Davenport Family Funeral Homes and Crematory. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and a devout Bruce Springsteen fan.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said his office was contacted just after midnight on Sunday by Lake in the Hills Police Department to investigate the death.

Andres was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was performed Monday, according to a news release.

The incident remains under investigation and the coroner’s office continues to work with Lake in the Hills police, the Huntley Fire Protection District and the State Fire Marshal on the matter.