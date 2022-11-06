Firefighters find resident dead while battling house fire

A resident is dead after a fire in a Lake in the Hills duplex late Saturday night.

Firefighters from the Huntley Fire Protection District responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to a report of a fire in the 3000 block of Impressions Drive. Initial reports from callers indicated a resident could still be in the building.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the two-story home.

Witnesses on the scene also told firefighters about a possible resident in the building.

Firefighters from the first arriving engine combed the home for the resident, as a second engine arrived with firefighters who began attacking the fire with hose lines from one engine and water from a nearby hydrant.

Additional fire companies assisted in searching for the victim and battling the fire, which had spread throughout the building.

Firefighters found the resident, who had died as a result on injuries, on the second floor of the home, the fire protection district said. They did not find any other occupants.

Meanwhile, firefighters brought the fire under control in 15 minutes, after which crews worked for 30 minutes completing overhaul operations.

One victim died in a fatal fire accident at a duplex in Lake in the Hills Saturday evening, Nov. 5, 2022. Members of the Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the fire. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The building, which sustained heavy damage, with smoke damage throughout the house, was declared uninhabitable.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

The Huntley Fire Protection District withheld the identity of the victim pending notification of the family and the ongoing fire investigation.

Firefighters said the home was equipped with smoke detectors, although they said it is not clear whether they were working at the time of the fire.

The Huntley Fire Protection District, the Lake in the Hills police department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Companies from Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Hampshire, Woodstock, Fox River Grove and Marengo either assisted with the fire response or changed quarters to Huntley fire stations to respond to other emergencies.

