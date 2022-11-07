November 07, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 17, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Safire Gonzales, 29, of the 1200 block of Thomas Drive, Woodstock; possession of psilocybin and less than 15 grams of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.
  • Christopher T. Herrera, also known as Christopher T. Abellan, 36, of the zero to 100 block of California Avenue, Carpentersville; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
  • Michael D. Harris, 33, of the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
  • Cody E. Rosenthal, 26, of the 100 block of Hunters Path, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
  • Alexandra E. Forbes, 33, of the 2600 block of Kirk Court, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
  • Brandon M. Tiedel, 41, of the 2300 block of North 25th Avenue, Elmwood Park; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Stephanie Billion, 49, of the 100 block of West Park Street, Silver Lake, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Monica Trejo, 20, of the 11600 block of Joan Avenue, Huntley; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and possession of a fake driver’s license.
  • Brittney L. Armenta, 32, of the 1300 block of Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone.
  • Myrance L. Thomas, 46, of the 100 block of Granada Road, Carpentersville; obstruction justice and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Paul R. Moser, 63, of the 900 block of Beaver Pond Drive, Marengo; two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive.
  • Ivanna L. Telles, 29, of the 100 block of Woodcrest Circle, Streamwood; obstructing justice.
  • Michael P. Easty, 56, of the 3000 block of Blarney Stone Lane, Cary; criminal damage to property, violating a no-contact order with a previous violation and aggravated assault.
  • Darell O. Crawford, 34, of the 1200 block of South 21st Street, Maywood; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
  • Jessica Roman, 41, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, Cary; obstructing justice and driving under the influence of drugs.
  • John J. Dosch, 35, of the 1700 block of Delrose Lane, Joliet; possession of a converted motor vehicle.
  • Mitchell J. Ratliff Jr., 31, of the 2300 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
  • Jami M. Steinhoff-Woods, 45, of the 1200 block of Yellowstone Parkway, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
  • Nayeli A. Govea, 19, of the 20800 block of Lembcke Road, Harvard; criminal damage to government property and criminal damage to property.
  • Justin J. Comins, 31, of the 400 bock of West Jackson Street, Woodstock; domestic battery with a previous conviction.
  • Melissa M. Ryan, 36, of the 2400 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb; drug-induced homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
PremiumMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyAlgonquinCarpentersvilleCaryChicagoHarvardHuntleyLake in the HillsMarengoMcHenryWoodstock
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois