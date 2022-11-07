McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 17, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Safire Gonzales, 29, of the 1200 block of Thomas Drive, Woodstock; possession of psilocybin and less than 15 grams of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.
- Christopher T. Herrera, also known as Christopher T. Abellan, 36, of the zero to 100 block of California Avenue, Carpentersville; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
- Michael D. Harris, 33, of the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
- Cody E. Rosenthal, 26, of the 100 block of Hunters Path, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
- Alexandra E. Forbes, 33, of the 2600 block of Kirk Court, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
- Brandon M. Tiedel, 41, of the 2300 block of North 25th Avenue, Elmwood Park; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Stephanie Billion, 49, of the 100 block of West Park Street, Silver Lake, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Monica Trejo, 20, of the 11600 block of Joan Avenue, Huntley; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and possession of a fake driver’s license.
- Brittney L. Armenta, 32, of the 1300 block of Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 200 grams of oxycodone.
- Myrance L. Thomas, 46, of the 100 block of Granada Road, Carpentersville; obstruction justice and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Paul R. Moser, 63, of the 900 block of Beaver Pond Drive, Marengo; two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive.
- Ivanna L. Telles, 29, of the 100 block of Woodcrest Circle, Streamwood; obstructing justice.
- Michael P. Easty, 56, of the 3000 block of Blarney Stone Lane, Cary; criminal damage to property, violating a no-contact order with a previous violation and aggravated assault.
- Darell O. Crawford, 34, of the 1200 block of South 21st Street, Maywood; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Jessica Roman, 41, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, Cary; obstructing justice and driving under the influence of drugs.
- John J. Dosch, 35, of the 1700 block of Delrose Lane, Joliet; possession of a converted motor vehicle.
- Mitchell J. Ratliff Jr., 31, of the 2300 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Jami M. Steinhoff-Woods, 45, of the 1200 block of Yellowstone Parkway, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Nayeli A. Govea, 19, of the 20800 block of Lembcke Road, Harvard; criminal damage to government property and criminal damage to property.
- Justin J. Comins, 31, of the 400 bock of West Jackson Street, Woodstock; domestic battery with a previous conviction.
- Melissa M. Ryan, 36, of the 2400 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb; drug-induced homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.