McHenry County felony report for week of Oct. 16, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Oct. 16 through Oct. 22. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime and have not been proved guilty in court.
Crystal Lake
William D. Garcia, 20, of the zero to 100 block of Maple Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 18, with possession of two amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills.
Jake B. Jennings, 20, of the zero to 100 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 19, with possession of less than 15 grams of oxycodone.
Nicholas A. Soto, 38, of the 600 block of Devonshire Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 19, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Ronald J. Kruger, 57, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wauconda, was charged Friday, Oct. 21, with retail theft of property worth more than $500.
David J. Kerber, 40, of the 5100 block of North Monterey Avenue, Norridge, was charged Saturday, Oct. 22, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Jakob N. Triplett, 43, of the zero to 100 block of Saddle Tree Lane, North Barrington, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 18, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, having no valid registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, and improper display of license plates or registration stickers.
Harvard
Kate A. Lopez, 23, of the 800 block of Casey Lane, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Oct. 20, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Ethan C. Addington, 20, of the 200 block of Picadilly Drive Southeast, Poplar Grove, was charged Friday, Oct. 21, with possession with intent to deliver 10 to 35 objects containing benzodiazepine and 10 to 25 objects containing oxycodone, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana as well as 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, resisting a police officer, and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Christine K. Billups, 35, of the 5100 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 19, with aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated assault, three counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer, and disorderly conduct.
Island Lake
Ernesto Reynosa-Vasayez, 34, of the 4000 block of Newport Drive, Island Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 20, with eight counts of production of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography.
McHenry
Lynda G. Feltner, 47, of the zero to 100 block of Lippincott Road, Fox Lake, was charged Friday, Oct. 21, with possession of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Alvaro Molina-Zarate, 37, of McHenry, was charged Monday, Oct. 17, with possession of less than a gram of cocaine.
Michael P. Easty, 56, of the 3000 block of Blarney Stone Lane, Cary, was charged Monday, Oct. 17, with violating a no-contact order and criminal damage to property.
Matthew C. Lorr, 33, of the 11600 block of Country Club Road, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 19, with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child endangerment.
Blake P. Randall, 29, of the 2500 block of Cuhlman Road, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 19, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a revoked license, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a revoked license and improper lighting.
Woodstock
Dion R. Holmes, 37, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Oct. 17, with aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting an officer.
Ana G. Ramirez, 25, of the 100 block of East Melody Lane, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 19, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
Patrick M. Smith Jr., 48, of the 400 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Oct. 20, with failing to report a new address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Justin J. Comins, 31, of the 400 block of West Jackson Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Oct. 20, with domestic battery with a previous conviction.