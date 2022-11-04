Lake in the Hills broker receives CCIM designation

Premier Commercial Realty senior broker Kevin Kaplan received the CCIM Institute’s Certified Commercial Investment Member designation during a ceremony Oct. 13 in Chicago.

Premier Commercial Realty senior broker Kevin Kaplan was honored by the CCIM Institute with its Certified Commercial Investment Member designation during a ceremony October 13, 2022 in Chicago. (Provided by Premier Commercial Realty)

The CCIM designation remains the “gold standard” for commercial real estate professionals, according to a news release from Premier Commercial Realty. It denotes that the recipient has completed advanced coursework in financial and market analysis and demonstrated extensive experience in the industry.

A former high school teacher, Kaplan joined Lake in the Hills’ Premier Commercial Realty in 2015. He is a native of Cary and the son of longtime senior broker Bruce Kaplan.