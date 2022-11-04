November 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Lake in the Hills broker receives CCIM designation

By Shaw Local News Network

Premier Commercial Realty senior broker Kevin Kaplan received the CCIM Institute’s Certified Commercial Investment Member designation during a ceremony Oct. 13 in Chicago.

Premier Commercial Realty senior broker Kevin Kaplan was honored by the CCIM Institute with its Certified Commercial Investment Member designation during a ceremony October 13, 2022 in Chicago.

Premier Commercial Realty senior broker Kevin Kaplan was honored by the CCIM Institute with its Certified Commercial Investment Member designation during a ceremony October 13, 2022 in Chicago. (Provided by Premier Commercial Realty)

The CCIM designation remains the “gold standard” for commercial real estate professionals, according to a news release from Premier Commercial Realty. It denotes that the recipient has completed advanced coursework in financial and market analysis and demonstrated extensive experience in the industry.

A former high school teacher, Kaplan joined Lake in the Hills’ Premier Commercial Realty in 2015. He is a native of Cary and the son of longtime senior broker Bruce Kaplan.

Lake in the HillsCary
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois