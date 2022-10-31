Man who facilitated drug deal in fatal Cary overdose sentenced to felony probation

The Lake Villa man who pleaded guilty to delivering less than a gram of fentanyl in connection to Cary man’s fatal overdose was sentenced Friday to felony probation.

Keenan R. Queen, 22, faced as many as seven years in prison after entering a blind guilty plea to the Class 2 felony. Instead, he received 36 months of specialized drug probation, during which he must submit to drug testing and complete 100 hours of community service.

He was also sentenced to 180 days of periodic imprisonment, but with credit for time already served in the jail, that term is considered completed.

Jordan C. Schwamb (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office )

The prosecution planned to prove that on March 4, 2021, Queen facilitated the transaction between Jordan C. Schwamb and Vincent Isola, Assistant State’s Attorney Ken Hudson said, according to a transcript of the proceeding.

Isola was found dead at his home on March 4, 2021, the same day Schwamb was accused of delivering a prescription painkiller laced with fentanyl to him, according to a criminal complaint and other court records. An autopsy determined that he died from a fentanyl overdose, court records show.

Schwamb, 23, of Antioch, pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide on Thursday and was sentenced to nine years in prison. The offense can carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.