Antioch man arrested in connection with Cary fatal overdose

A 21-year-old Antioch man is accused of providing fentanyl-laced painkillers to a Cary man who later died of an overdose.

Officers on Thursday arrested Jordan Schwamb, of the 200 block of Cedarwood Lane, on a felony drug-induced homicide charge. Schwamb is accused of delivering the prescription painkiller Percocet to another man, Vincent Isola, on March 4, according to a criminal complaint.

Isola was found dead at his home that day and an autopsy determined that he died from a fentanyl overdose, court records show.

Investigators discovered near Isola about five blue generic 30 mg Percocet pills, which tested positive for fentanyl, according to a motion filed by the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A search of Isola’s phone and social media indicated that he arranged to buy drugs, including Percocet, from Schwamb, according to prosecutors’ motion.

Schwamb did not have an attorney on file as of Friday. If convicted, Schwamb could be sentenced to as many as 30 years in prison.

He remained at the McHenry County Jail Friday evening on a $100,000 bond and would need to post $10,000 bail to secure his release.

Schwamb’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct Jordan Schwamb’s first name.