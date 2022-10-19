Crystal Lake Police say kidnapping report unfounded, interviewing pair

Crystal Lake police said they were interviewing two men involved in an unfounded kidnapping report Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Randall and Ackman roads in Crystal Lake for the report of a possible kidnapping, according to a news release.

Police did not say when the alleged kidnapping was reported, but after an “extensive investigation,” officers determined no kidnapping had occurred. Two men, a driver and a passenger, were identified by police in the incident and are being interviewed, the release states.

Once the investigation is completed, charges will be filed if warranted, according to the release.