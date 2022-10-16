Crystal Lake Park District hires for newly created manager of natural resources job

The Crystal Lake Park District hired Preston Skultety as its new manager of natural resources, a newly created role responsible for overseeing all areas of natural resource maintenance.

That includes the prescribe burn crew, natural and native areas in parks, native plant installation, grants and any other job task or operation in this area, according to a news release.

Skultety has worked in restoration ecology for more than 20 years and has been an International Association of Arboriculture-certified arborist for nine years. He comes to the park district from Hay and Associates Inc.