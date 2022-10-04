Norge Ski Club to host fundraiser Sunday for Crystal Lake man paralyzed when car hit his home

The family of a man who was paralyzed when a car ran into his Crystal Lake house in July is holding a fundraiser at Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove.

Angelo Pleotis, who is still rehabbing in the hospital from his injuries, was a frequent ski jumper at Norge, said his son, Phillip Pleotis.

The event at Norge this Sunday will include ski jumpers, five bands, a full bar, bounce houses, a silent auction for sports memorabilia and several raffle opportunities, Phillip Pleotis said.

The latter includes a “tennis ball race” where 100 tennis balls will be rolled down a hill, he said.

Shortly after the crash occurred – a car went right through the walls of his home – doctors indicated that Angelo Pleotis might not be able to walk again.

“We’re just trying to find a way to help my dad,” Phillip Pleotis said. “We don’t know how long this rehab will take. There’s a lot of moving parts. But we want to make sure he can live comfortably, or as much as he can.”

Phillip said the whole Pleotis family has been going to Norge for roughly 30 years, and after pitching an idea to Norge’s owners about an event, they said the Pleotises had their full support, Phillip said.

The Crystal Lake police issued warrants in August for the driver of the vehicle that crashed into Angelo Pleotis’s home, Connor Kirkpatrick of Crystal Lake. The issued warrants were for aggravated reckless driving, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property over $100,000, according to the police department’s news release at the time.

The family also has a pending civil complaint against Kirkpatrick that accuses him of negligence and seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

Philip said the family has had a “hard, emotional and stressful” past few weeks and it was still early in Angelo’s rehab. Phillip said it was especially difficult for Angelo not to see his grandchildren. All the facilities he’s been at so far have allowed only visitors 18 and older.

“Everything from Sunday’s event is going straight to dad,” Phillip said. “We hope to see everybody that can make it out there, but the community has been so great already and we want them to know it’s appreciated.”

The event at Norge will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The entry fee will be $20, but free for children. Those interested can contact Norge Ski Club at norgeskiclub.org.