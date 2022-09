The Lake in the Hills Police Department will host its 19th annual trick-or-treat event on Oct. 31 at the police department’s Safety Town, located behind the Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road.

The event, which runs 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., is open to all ages.

Family friendly monsters, ghosts and ghouls along with Lake in the Hills police officers, team members, elected village officials and community volunteers will be there to visiting families.