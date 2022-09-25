Cary Fall-A-Palooza with hayrides, crafts, pumpkins to be held Saturday

Cary Park District’s newest event, Fall-A-Palooza, will bring hayrides, pony rides, kids crafts, a pumpkin patch, games and a touch-a-truck event to Lions Park this Saturday.

The event – which will also include a zoo with a wide variety of animals to meet, pet and feed – will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Lions Park, which is located on Silver Lake Road, north of Three Oaks Road.

The entrance fee is $13 per child ages 3 and older. Admission is free for children aged 2 years and under and for adults.

For more information, go to carypark.com or contact the Cary Park District at 847-639-6100.