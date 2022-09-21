Man accused of beating, torturing two cats in McHenry

A 21-year-old McHenry man accused of beating and torturing two cats named Winky and Dipsy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a McHenry County courtroom.

Nicholas J. Martins-Leshinski, who also has a Gilberts address listed in court records, is charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, Class 4 felonies, as well as two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and a violation of animal owner duties, according to the criminal indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Authorities allege that on or about Sept. 18, 2021, Martins-Leshinski “cruelly treated, tormented, and/or abused” both cats by causing blunt force trauma, according to the indictment.

He is also accused of failing to provide veterinary care “to prevent the suffering of” Dipsy, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the Class 4 felony, he could face between one and three years in prison and up to $25,000. He also could be required to seek psychological or psychiatric evaluation. He also could receive probation.

He is due back in court for status on Nov. 1.