9/11 ceremonies, observances planned in McHenry County

An opportunity to remember those who served and those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack will come to Harvard’s Milky Way Park starting Thursday.

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall – with more than 150 panels with tributes to veterans of various conflicts as well as those who died on Sept. 11, 2001 – will be at Milky Way Park, 300 Lawrence Road in Harvard, from Thursday through Sunday, according to the Harvard Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, which coordinated the event.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Harvard chamber at 815-943-4404 or info@harvcc.net.

The tribute wall is one of a handful of observances and other events tied to Sept. 11 planned for this weekend.

American Legion Post 1231, serving Lake in the Hills and Algonquin, will mark Sept. 11 with a memorial ceremony Sunday at its post, 1101 W. Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills.

Attendees are asked to arrive by 9 a.m. for coffee, juice and doughnuts with the ceremony to start promptly at 9:45 a.m. The ceremony, which will include a speaker, minute of silence at 10:01 a.m., a 21-gun salute and taps, should conclude by about 10:10 a.m.

Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 S. Country Club Road in Woodstock, invites Woodstock fire, police and other first responders to a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a blessing for them.

A “Red, White and Blue” themed picnic will follow the blessing with games for to both children, teen and adults. The church’s in-house band, Indispute, will play to cap off the event.

Johnsburg’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Flag Service starts at 9 a.m. Sunday with “a few words and a moment of silence,” organizer Barbara Klapperich said.

An array of American flags, set up this year with help from the McHenry Moose Riders, will be on display between the Old National Bank and the Johnsburg Public Library, directly across from the McHenry Township Fire District Station 2, 3710 N. Johnsburg Road. The 21 flags will remain on display until 6:30 p.m.

Know of a Sept. 11 event that is not included here? Email tips@nwherald.com.