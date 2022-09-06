Man arrested after 9-hour standoff at Algonquin hotel pleads guilty to misdemeanor

A Chicago man, the subject of a nine-hour standoff last year with police at an Algonquin hotel, pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, court records show.

LaBurron Jackson, 37, was sentenced to 326 days in the county jail, but with time served from the day of his arrest until he bonded out on April 20, his time was considered served, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Jackson was arrested after Algonquin police responded on Oct. 27, 2021, to the Holiday Inn Express at 2595 Bunker Hill Drive for a “report of suspicious activity,” according to a news release sent by the Algonquin Police Department at the time.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they learned Jackson, who was renting a room there, was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for a parole violation tied to an underlying charge of sexual exploitation of a minor in DuPage County, according to authorities.

In 2016, Jackson entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of involuntary servitude of a minor, a Class X felony. He and another man were accused of arranging sexual encounters with men with underage girls, according to a news release issued by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Algonquin police respond Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, to the Holiday Inn Express, 2595 Bunker Hill Drive, where a guest was wanted on a felony arrest warrant. (Matthew Apgar)

When officers attempted to contact Jackson at the Holiday Inn, he refused to answer his hotel room door, police said at the time.

“[He] told officers that [he wasn’t] going to come peacefully,” Deputy Police Chief Markham told the Northwest Herald. “[He] didn’t open the door.”

Members of the Algonquin Police Department secured the scene and Jackson was contained to his hotel room. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team responded and assisted with tactical operations and negotiations. Both SWAT negotiators and social workers spoke with Jackson for several hours to convince him to surrender, authorities said at the time.

When this failed, McHenry County SWAT members deployed oleoresin capsicum spray, better known as pepper spray, into the room, police said.

When police took Jackson into custody, no weapons were recovered, police said.

Nearby Harry D. Jacobs High School was put under a “shelter-in-place” earlier in the day, Algonquin-based Community School District 300 spokesman Anthony McGinn said at the time.

No one was able to exit or enter the building during that time. The school was dismissed at its normal time.