Flannel Fest in Crystal Lake to feature log rolling, axe throwing, speed chopping

Lumberjacks are headed to Crystal Lake for Flannel Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive.

The Timberworks Lumberjack Show will perform three shows featuring log rolling, axe throwing, hot sawing and speed chopping. Attendees can also enjoy a beer garden, campfires, s’mores and specialty items while participating in fun activities.

Enter the pie-eating or beard and mustache contest for a chance to win a prize.

Food trucks from Brothers’ BBQ, Your Sister’s Tomato, Toasty Cheese, Fork N Fry and Julie Ann’s Custard will be on site and Dunkin’ cider doughnuts will be available. No outside food or coolers are allowed.

Tickets for the event can be purchased early at crystallakeparks.org with early bird pricing. Pre-sale tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Adult tickets will be $12 and student tickets will be $7 on the day of the event. Children aged five years and under will be admitted free of charge.