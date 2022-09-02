September 02, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

20th annual Thunder Run to finish at Woodstock Harley-Davidson

By Shaw Local News Network
Hundreds of motorcyclists will pass through several north suburban towns and finish up in Woodstock on September 18 for the 20th annual Thunder Run.

Hundreds of motorcyclists will pass through several north suburban towns and finish up in Woodstock on Sept. 18 for the 20th annual Thunder Run. (Provided by Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 2)

Hundreds of motorcyclists will pass through several north suburban towns and finish up in Woodstock for the 20th annual Thunder Run on Sept. 18.

The Thunder Run departs from the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago at 11 a.m. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Drivers pay $20 and passengers pay $10 to raise funds to provide a monthly stipend to Veterans Path to Hope, MIA repatriation ceremonies and other endeavors.

Participants will begin to gather at the federal health care center at 8 a.m., registration begins at 9 a.m. and a safety briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. The last driver is estimated to arrive in Woodstock about 12:30 p.m.

At Woodstock Harley-Davidson, there will be music, raffles, food, patch embroidery and vendor booths following the ride.

For information, go to rollingthunderIL2.org.