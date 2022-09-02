20th annual Thunder Run to finish at Woodstock Harley-Davidson

Hundreds of motorcyclists will pass through several north suburban towns and finish up in Woodstock for the 20th annual Thunder Run on Sept. 18.

The Thunder Run departs from the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago at 11 a.m. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Drivers pay $20 and passengers pay $10 to raise funds to provide a monthly stipend to Veterans Path to Hope, MIA repatriation ceremonies and other endeavors.

Participants will begin to gather at the federal health care center at 8 a.m., registration begins at 9 a.m. and a safety briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. The last driver is estimated to arrive in Woodstock about 12:30 p.m.

At Woodstock Harley-Davidson, there will be music, raffles, food, patch embroidery and vendor booths following the ride.

For information, go to rollingthunderIL2.org.