Teacher testifies in Woodstock man’s retrial that preschooler’s demeanor changed after alleged abuse

A former preschool teacher of a 4-year-old child testified Wednesday that the child’s demeanor took “a complete 180″ after Dec. 22, 2019, after she said she was being sexually abused.
Katie Maki testified for the prosecution during the third day of the retrial of Nathan Rigg, 35, of Woodstock, charged with two counts of Class X predatory sexual assault of a child younger than 13.
Maki described the child as typically happy, always smiling, outgoing and always engaged with classmates and teachers.
But after revealing to family members and medical personnel that she was being improperly touched, she became withdrawn and began lashing out at classmates and teachers, Maki said.
Sometime in February 2020, while at preschool, the child also told her that someone she knew was mean to her and improperly touched her, Maki said.
On cross-examination, Rigg’s attorney, Patrick Campanelli, asked Maki if other reasons besides sexual abuse could change a child’s behavior, to which she said “yes.” He also asked Maki if she had ever mentioned sexual abuse to the child that could have triggered such a statement, to which she said she had not.
Defense attorney Fuad Rafidi sought to raise doubt as to whom the child may have been referring when she confided in Maki at the school.
A nurse who saw the child the night of Dec. 22, 2019, at a hospital in Wisconsin where a relative initially took her because she was vomiting, also testified Wednesday. The nurse said she asked the child if she was in any pain, to which the child told her someone had touched her private parts.
Rigg was convicted on the same charges in February following a two-day bench trial heard by McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge. He was scheduled to be sentenced in April and faced up to 120 years in prison.
However, in a rare move, Coppedge overturned the conviction, citing errors made by Rigg’s former trial attorney, and set a new trial.
Rigg chose to have his case heard the second time by a jury. If convicted on both counts, the sentences would run consecutive and could be as much as 120 years in prison.
The family member who took her to the hospital testified Tuesday that the child, now 6, has had nightmares since reporting the alleged abuse.
The state rested its case Wednesday, and the defense argued for a direct finding, stating there was reasonable doubt as to the child’s testimony. Coppedge denied the motion.
Rigg’s defense attorneys are expected to present their case Thursday, followed by closing statements. The jury could then begin deliberation.