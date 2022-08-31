‘I’m so sorry this happened to you’: Woodstock man’s retrial in 2019 child sex abuse case opens with alleged victim’s trauma

Nathan Rigg talks with his attorney, Patrick Campanelli, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, during his jury trial before Judge Michael Coppedge in the McHenry County courthouse in Woodstock. Rigg was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than age 13, a Class X felony. Rigg was accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old child in 2019, according to court records. The case was investigated by the Woodstock Police Department, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in March 2020. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )