Huntley American Legion Post 673 presents $11,000 in scholarships to students

Huntley American Legion Post 673 and Sons of the American Legion presented $11,000 in scholarships and awards to recent Huntley High School graduates and participants in the American Legion Oratorical Contest.

Legion Vice Cmdr. Dan Stewart presented scholarships to Seth Kardys and Kari Janikowski. The Legion Auxiliary Scholarship was presented to Breanna Westburg by Auxiliary President Suzan Hoehn. Sons of the American Legion Squadron Commander Mike Thackwray presented the Squadron Scholarship to Allen Sloan.

The criteria for these awards includes academic scholarship, extracurricular activities and volunteerism.

Holly Holterhous, Brian Mihau and Angelica Favala received scholarship awards for their presentations in the American Legion School Oratorical Program, a constitutional speech contest. The contestants’ presentations, without notes or aids, were evaluated based on content and speaking skills.