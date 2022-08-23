Would-be developer pulls Richmond marijuana dispensary request after concerns about location

Village of Richmond President Toni Wardanian talks about how and why the setback distance was determined for a proposed cannabis dispensary Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, during a village of Richmond Plan Commission special meeting at Richmond-Burton Community High School. Zachary Zises, owner of 280E LLC, pulled his request to develop a marijuana dispensary at 5500 Swallow Ridge Drive, but the Plan Commission still voted on the requested changes from two cannabis dispensary to only one with an increased sales tax. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)