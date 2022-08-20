As Richmond officials consider pot dispensary, some residents question its location

Zachary Zises, owner of 280E LLC, presents the plans for a proposed cannabis dispensary Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, to a standing room only crowd attending a listening session at Richmond Village Hall. The proposal is set to be voted on by the Village Plan Commission at a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Most the the residents at the listening session voiced their approval of the dispensary, but we opposed to the proposed location is at 5500 Swallow Ridge Drive, just off a busy stretch of Highway 12 just south of where Burlington Road branches off the highway. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com)