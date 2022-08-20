August 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Lake in the Hills group hosting first annual event on rooftop near Wrigley Field

By Shaw Local News Network
Club 400 is hosting its first annual Palooza on Aug. 21, 2022 to help raise money for those in need.

Club 400 is hosting its first annual Palooza on Aug. 21, 2022 to help raise money for those in need. (Provided by Club 400)

A club that was started out of Lake in the Hills will host its first annual event in the form of a rooftop party near Wrigley Field to raise money for those in need, officials said.

Club 400, created by Stewart McVicar, was created in 2013 with the goal being to create a place he and his friends could watch Cubs games when not at Wrigley Field, according to a news release from the club.

The spot attracted national attention, with McVicar winning a couple of National Man Cave of the Year awards and holding an event with Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, the release states. Now, McVicar is raising $1 million for Cubs fans in need, be it illness, struggles or families of first responders that have passed away.

So far the club has raised more than $700,000, the release states.

To help top it off, the club is hosting a rooftop party on Sunday at Wrigley View Rooftop in Chicago, when the Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, the release states. Tickets cost $220 and will be all you can eat and drink. There will also be a podcast being hosted by Club 400, as well as raffles, a silent auction and live entertainment.

There also will be a photo opportunity after the game, the release states.