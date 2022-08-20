Lake in the Hills group hosting first annual event on rooftop near Wrigley Field

A club that was started out of Lake in the Hills will host its first annual event in the form of a rooftop party near Wrigley Field to raise money for those in need, officials said.

Club 400, created by Stewart McVicar, was created in 2013 with the goal being to create a place he and his friends could watch Cubs games when not at Wrigley Field, according to a news release from the club.

The spot attracted national attention, with McVicar winning a couple of National Man Cave of the Year awards and holding an event with Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, the release states. Now, McVicar is raising $1 million for Cubs fans in need, be it illness, struggles or families of first responders that have passed away.

So far the club has raised more than $700,000, the release states.

To help top it off, the club is hosting a rooftop party on Sunday at Wrigley View Rooftop in Chicago, when the Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, the release states. Tickets cost $220 and will be all you can eat and drink. There will also be a podcast being hosted by Club 400, as well as raffles, a silent auction and live entertainment.

There also will be a photo opportunity after the game, the release states.