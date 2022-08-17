Question and Answer session set for Richmond dispensary proposal

Residents with questions about a proposed marijuana dispensary in Richmond might get some answers during a question-and-answer session scheduled with the petitioner Thursday night at Village Hall.

The session is set for 6 to 7 p.m. at the Village Hall Board Room, 5600 Hunter Drive. The regular Village Board meeting will follow.

The petitioner, Zachary Zises of 280E LLC, is set to appear at the August 22 planning commission meeting, according to the agenda. The petitioner is seeking a special use permit for an adult-use cannabis dispensary and zoning map amendments for the proposed location at 5500 Swallow Ridge Drive.

“This will be a moderated, respectful discussion opportunity before the plan commission meeting,” according to a post on the village’s Facebook page. “This is not an official Village of Richmond public meeting, this is for informational purposes only [and] hosted by 280E LLC,” according to the post.

The undeveloped property Zises is eyeing for a dispensary is at the corner of Swallow Ridge Drive and U.S. Highway 12, on the north end of the village and less than a mile from the Wisconsin state line.