Garage, vehicle damaged in Crystal Lake fire

The owner of a car working on the car’s fuel system ignited a fire in the garage this week, causing about $1,000 in structural damage, Crystal Lake Fire Rescue officials said.

Firefighters were called about 11:13 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Eagle Street for the report of a structure fire.

The vehicle was on fire, officials said, with flames extending to the garage. Crews quickly had the fire under control and were able to limit damage to the garage door opening and siding above the door, officials said.

The owner had tried to start the vehicle when the fuel line expelled gasoline onto the engine block, according to a news release. The fuel then ignited, officials said.

Investigators said the fire was accidental.