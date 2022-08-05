Spring Grove teen hospitalized but in stable condition following Thursday evening crash: police

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday evening following a crash in Spring Grove, Police Chief Mike Niedzwiecki told the Northwest Herald.

The boy was stable as of Friday morning, Niedziewicki said.

The crash, which took place along Route 12 near the intersection with Wilmot Road, involved a two-vehicle crash, Niedzwiecki said.

The boy was driving eastbound in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and struck a 2014 Ford F150 being driven by a 61-year-old male; the latter suffered no injuries, Niedzwiecki said.

Route 12 was temporarily shut down between Wilmot Road and Ashbury Court for several hours last night following the crash, Niedzwiecki said.