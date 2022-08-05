McHenry County felony report for week of July 24 - 30

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of July 24 through July 30. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime and have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Jesus E. Donjuan, 21, of the 800 block of Mohawk Drive, Elgin was charged Monday, July 25, with driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, resisting a police officer, obstructing justice, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle, transportation of open alcohol by a driver and leaving the scene of an accident.
Cory A. Leschke, 52, of the 100 block of Adobe Circle, Carpentersville was charged Monday, July 25, with obstructing justice, resisting a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
Ralph H. Grant, 58, of the 400 block of South River Road, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, July 26, with failing to report.
Crystal Lake
Adan Y. Rojas-Rojas, 30, of the 4900 block of State Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, July 24, with possession of cocaine and battery causing bodily harm.
Johnsburg
James M. Reidy, 42, of the 1900 block of Sunnyside Beach Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Friday, July 29, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated battery of a police officer, obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify police of an accident, impeding the flow of traffic by leaving car in roadway and driving without his license.
Lake in the Hills
Asim Ahmed, 36, of the 1100 block of South Forums Court, Wheeling, was charged Thursday, July 28, with a hate crime and harassment through electronic communications.
McHenry
Darwin E. Devers, 61, of the 5700 block of South Street, Richmond was charged Friday, July 29, with aggravated battery.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Delion M. Cruz, 22, of the 900 block of South 58th Street, West Allis, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, July 25, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on his person, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle and resisting a police officer.
Robert L. Jenkins Jr., 33, of the 7700 block of Brook Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Wednesday, July 27, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.
Armando Santana-Rojas, 55, of the 6500 block of Greenmeadow Way, Salt Lake City, Utah, was charged Wednesday, July 27, with possession and delivery of 100 to 400 grams of cocaine.
Shane Torrez Jr., 18, of the 10100 block of Bennington Drive, Huntley, was charged Wednesday, July 27, with defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test.
Norman Brown, 34, of the 1300 block of Floresta Vista, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, July 28, with armed violence, possession and delivery of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Robert L. Jenkins Jr., 33, of the 7700 block of Brook Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, July 29, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Cassidy Villarreal, 34, of the 0-100 block of South Oriole Trail, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, July 30, with possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
Rory P. Altenburg, 48, of the 200 block of West Sunset Drive, Lakemoor, was charged Saturday, July 30, with violation of protection order with a previous conviction of domestic battery and harassment through electronic communication.
Richmond
Courtney L. Barker, 41, of the 500 block of Gerry Street, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, July 30, with two counts of aggravated battery, criminal sex abuse, two counts of endangering the life of a child, unlawful restraint, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, two counts of battery and two counts of unlawful restraint.
Spring Grove
Thomas K. Barr, 52, of the 1300 block of 18th Street, Zion, was charged Wednesday, July 27, with obstructing justice, driving while license revoked with a previous conviction, driving while license revoked and improper turn.
Woodstock
Randy R. Slade, 31, of the 1700 block of Pleasant Avenue, McHenry, was charged Monday, July 25, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon that was loaded without proper identification.