Crystal Lake man denies multiple charges of possessing, delivering cocaine

A 47-year-old Crystal Lake man entered not guilty pleas Friday to multiple felony charges in two separate cases alleging he in possession of between one and 15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver and delivery of cocaine on various days in May, June and July, according to indictments filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Lamonte R. Brown, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, on various dates in May and June according to the indictments.

While out on $70,000 bond ($7,000 he posted to be released) for this case he was arrested on new charges.

In the second case, Brown is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. These charges pertain to an arrest on July 14, according to the indictments filed at the McHenry County courthouse.

Judge Michael Coppedge told Brown during his arraignment Friday that he faced extended sentencing of up to 60 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines because he has been convicted on similar charges within the last 10 years. In addition, when he allegedly committed the crimes he is charged for in the second case he was out on pre-trial bond on the other, Coppedge said.

Brown is being held in the McHenry County jail on $150,000 bond. He must post $15,000 to be released. A bond hearing has been set for Aug. 15. Brown’s attorney James Schwarzbach said he was going to file a motion to argue legitimacy of funds. However, prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke bond.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Task Force officers arrested Brown on July 19 after they witnessed an alleged drug transaction take place while he was in his vehicle. Members of the task force stopped the person in the other vehicle believed to have just bought drugs from Brown. The person had about 1 gram of cocaine on him and allegedly admitted that he had just paid Brown $80 for the cocaine, according to a motion to compel disclosure of funds.

Police then executed a search warrant on Brown’s residence where they allegedly found about eight grams of cocaine. Brown later admitted to committing the transaction police observed and admitted to making more transactions earlier that day, according to the document to compel disclosure of funds.