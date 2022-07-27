Fireworks and more fun return for Algonquin Founders’ Days

Fun and popular events are returning to this year’s Founders’ Days Festival in Algonquin, including the cardboard boat regatta and the Sunday fireworks show.

The festival, which is celebrating its 60th year, will begin Thursday and run from July 28-31, at Spella Park in Algonquin.

The return of the regatta, during which participants build their boats on the spot, takes place Thursday along the Fox River after a three-year hiatus, and was something residents have said they were particularly excited about, Sue Bazdor, Founders’ Days Committee secretary.

Some new attractions at the festival include axe-throwing, a bungee trampoline, and a virtual reality experience, Bazdor said.

In addition to live music performers, the market and bazaar, featuring plenty of local businesses and vendors, the weekend will include Founders’ Days staples such as the Christmas in July parade, Bazdor said.

“We always hope for a huge crowd,” Bazdor said. “Last year I thought we had a great turnout, considering it was just after we got approval for public events (after the pandemic), but we want a bigger turnout this year. It looks like the weather will be fabulous.”

The 59th annual Christmas in July Parade will take place on Saturday, July 30, at 11 a.m., beginning at Eastgate Drive and Algonquin Road, and ending at Main and Madison streets.

Spella Park is located at 2610 Harnish Drive in Algonquin; street parking nearby is limited but during the festival, shuttle service is available Friday through Sunday from the JC Penny parking lots near the intersection of Harnish Drive and Randall Road.

The festival organizers are still open to attract more volunteers, Bazdor said.

More information on this year’s Founders’ Days and how to volunteer can be found at algonquinfoundersdays.com.