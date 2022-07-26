July 26, 2022
Alsip man accused of hate crime at Lake in the Hills bakery makes first court appearance

Joseph Collins faces two Class 4 felonies for smashing windows, spray painting slurs

By Amanda Marrazzo
Joseph Collins, 24, of Alsip, was charged with two counts July 23, 2022 related to the vandalism at UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills. (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A 24-year-old man accused of smashing windows and spray painting homophobic slurs at a Lake in the Hills bakery last weekend made a first appearance in McHenry County court Tuesday.

Joseph Collins, of Alsip, is charged with one count of hate crime and criminal damage to property, both are Class 4 felonies. If convicted, he faces one to three years in prison, but he also could be sentenced to probation.

On Saturday, he posted 10% of a $10,000 bond and was released from McHenry County Jail.

Collins is accused of vandalizing UpRising Bakery & Cafe where a drag show was set to be performed Saturday afternoon.

Notes written on the boarded up window at Uprising Bakery & Cafe in Lake in the Hills, on Monday, July 25, 2022, after the store reopened Sunday after its front windows were smashed and epithets written on the walls, to long lines and enthusiastic community support. The cafe, which was planning to host an all-ages drag show Saturday night, had experienced backlash over the previous few weeks. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

A couple holds hands as they walk into Uprising Bakery & Cafe in Lake in the Hills, Monday, July 25, 2022, after the store reopened Sunday after its front windows were smashed and epithets written on the walls, to long lines and enthusiastic community support. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

He initially told Judge Michael Coppedge Tuesday he needed time to find an attorney and was given a new court date of Aug. 26.

After he left the courthouse, Cathy Potter, a St. Charles-based attorney, appeared in court and said she would be representing Collins.

The charges allege he smashed the glass out of three storefront windows and one glass door with a bat, the morning prior to the bakery hosting a family-friendly drag show. He also is accused of spray painting offensive words on the building.

UpRising owner Corrina Bendel-Sac reported harassment in the weeks leading up to the drag show, which was canceled Saturday after the cafe’s vandalism the night before.

On Sunday, with the windows still boarded up, the bakery reopened.

On social media, the owner thanked the community, her customers and the police for their support.

Bendel-Sac wrote that the support “shows us that there is more love in the world than hate, but hate does still exist.”