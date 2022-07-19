July 19, 2022
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office hiring 2 more social workers

The professionals are available to assist on calls involving mental health crises

By Amanda Marrazzo
McHenry County Sheriff's Office social workers Taylor Keegan, left, and Amy Kristufek, right, talk with Crystal Lake police officer Ingrid Pinto, center, about a mental health case she has on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in a conference room at the Crystal Lake Police Department. The social workers are part of the sheriff's office new social worker program. Social workers were hired to help police in situations involving mental health crisis. They go out on calls sometimes and follow up in the days, weeks and months that follow to help a person get to the resources they need. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is hiring two additional social workers to add to its team of four that began assisting on police calls in June where it was suspected that a mental health issue may be at play.

The program is assisting 17 county police departments and agencies including the sheriff’s office.

Area police chiefs from participating departments, who entered into two-year contracts with the sheriff’s department, have said they welcome the new program as police calls involving mental health issues are on the rise.

“Social workers enable police officers to have a resource that goes outside the boundaries of the police scope,” said Lakewood Police Chief Mike Roth. “Through their contacts, we will both be able to resolve many issues.”

The Crystal Lake Police Department also enrolled in the program. Deputy Chief Richard Newmann said social workers have already assisted on police calls. The department has submitted more than 20 referrals for social services involving interventions, short- and long-term counseling and options to resolve family and community issues, Newmann said.

“I feel it has been beneficial so far and we are optimistic for future success,” he said. “We are proud to be a part of the program.”

It is like adding a “new tool to the tool the box,” said McHenry County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aimee Knopp the program’s director.

Social workers assist on calls and follow up in the days, weeks and months afterward helping connect people with the resources they may need such as mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, housing and food.

Police social workers do not replace an officer’s response in the community, rather serve as a proactive tool for law enforcement officers, Knopp said.

The police social worker is a non-sworn professional position who works directly with law enforcement and county first responders by providing social service support for cases identified through officer contact in the community.

The police social worker provides a coordinated community policing response and is responsible for the organization and delivery of social services, including adult and juvenile crisis intervention, case assessments, short-term counseling, court advocacy and referral to other social service agencies. They act as a liaison between the participating departments and the various social service agencies, providing follow-up and monitoring cases upon request from the department, according to the job posting.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28. For more information and to apply visit https://www.mchenrysheriff.org/join-us/work-with-us/#police-social-worker.