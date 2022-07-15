One person dead in Spring Grove fire from Thursday morning

A fire early Thursday morning in Spring Grove left one person dead and the house destroyed, officials said.

The fire report was called in around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, with the Spring Grove Fire Protection District equipment arriving to a “fully involved structure” in the 900 block of Main Street Road, which sits near the intersection of Wilmot Road and Main Street, according to a news release Thursday from the district. After arriving, Spring Grove called for assistance.

One person, a man in his 60s who died, was the only person home when the fire happened, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Deputy Fire Chief Ed Lescher said. The house was destroyed. Thee victim was not publicly identified.

“The house is a total loss,” he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Fox Lake, Spring Grove and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Lescher said.

Departments that helped were from Richmond, McHenry, Wonder Lake, Grayslake, Woodstock, Lake Zurich, Gurnee, Antioch, Twin Lakes, Nunda, Fox River Grove, Cary, Harvard, Lake Villa, Barrington Countryside, Round Lake, Wauconda, Winthrop Harbor, Newport, Crystal Lake and Lincolnshire-Riverwoods, the Spring Grove press release stated.

Several departments out of Wisconsin also assisted: Randall, Salem Lakes, Bloomfield, Wheatland, Linn, Bristol and Lake Geneva, according to the release.