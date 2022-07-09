Crystal Lake Park District playground projects delayed but still moving forward, parks manager says

Old playground equipment was removed at the beginning of July at Brighton Oaks Park and Lapins Park within the Crystal Lake Park District, while another playground project, Kamijima Park, has been stalled, a park official said.

The district currently is overseeing an unusual number of renovations and construction projects, in addition to drafting a new parks system master plan, with some showing progress and others delayed because of weather, staffing and construction issues, said Amy Olson, manager of park planning and development.

Park staff provided updates for a slate of projects in a post on the park district website Wednesday, including the three playgrounds. Other new work includes playground resurfacing for Veteran Acres, Woodland Estates and Woodscreek parks, as well as new carpeting for the Lippold Family Golf Center Miniature Golf Course.

“These projects aren’t supposed to drag on so long,” Olson said. “Kids want to play and have fun with their friends. Residents are anxious. We’ve been challenged by some of the specialty work.”

Brighton Oaks and Lapins Park were both excavated and fences were installed earlier this week in preparation for putting in the new playgrounds, Olson said. Equipment from the old playground at Lapins Park was donated to a reuse company, Kids Around the World, according to the website.

Work at Kamijima Park was supposed to begin in June but now will not start until August at the earliest, Olson said.

When the playground surfaces are finally done, they will include 15 new colors and surface designs such as dinosaurs, constellations and the solar system, Olson said.

Despite an ongoing strike by labor union Local 150 against three local construction materials companies, the park district received all the gravel it needs for projects beforehand, Olson said.

“I know it’s been challenging, but at the end of the day, we’re going to have all these great new parks for kids to play in,” Olson said.