Crystal Lake Park District to hold community input meeting ahead of master plan update

A second community input meeting is set for June 1 ahead of a planned update by the Crystal Lake Park District to its comprehensive master plan.

The update to the plan will adjust the projects and goals for the park district to complete over the next five years, according to a news release. During the planning process, it will complete a detailed analysis of park district facilities and offerings and gather community input to guide the update.

The next meeting will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. June 1 at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. All community members are welcome.

Hitchcock Design Group, the consultant team assisting the planning process, will collect public input during the meeting to understand how residents use the park district’s offerings and identify future needs.

The Crystal Lake Park District also has asked community members to provide input by taking a survey, which is available through May 30 at bit.ly/CLCompPlanSurvey.