Lucky Lucy’s marks opening in Fox River Grove

A new full-service bar and restaurant with video gambling and pool tables opened this year along Route 14 in Fox River Grove.

The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 19 to celebrate the grand opening of Lucky Lucy’s 7, 412 Route 14 in Fox River Grove.

Lucky Lucy’s 7 is a full-service bar and restaurant offering a modern American food menu, craft cocktails and a unique nightlife experience, according to a chamber news release. The offerings include pizza, burgers, sandwiches, entrees and desserts, as well as kid’s menu selections.

It features daily and weekly food and drink specials, provides video gaming and has three Diamond pool tables.

Lucky Lucy’s 7 is open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For information, visit facebook.com/Llucys7 or call 224-357-8682.