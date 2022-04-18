Chicago man charged with drug-induced homicide in McHenry County man’s overdose

A 38-year-old Chicago man charged with drug-induced homicide in the death of a McHenry County man is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Antione Sullivan, of the 6000 block of South Evans Avenue, is charged with one count of drug- induced homicide, a Class X felony. If convicted, Class X felonies typically carry sentences of six to 30 years in prison and are not probational.

Authorities allege Sullivan delivered a mix of fentanyl and heroin to a 33-year-old man in McHenry County on Feb. 16 who died later that night, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court house.

A forensic pathologist ruled that the man died from “the adverse effects of heroin and fentanyl,” according to a motion filed by prosecutors requesting that the source of any bail funds be determined. Sullivan’s bond was set at $100,000, 10% of which would need to be posted in order to secure his release.

Sullivan was arrested Thursday following an investigation where detectives “surreptitiously communicated” by cellphone with Sullivan to arrange to buy $500 of heroin, according to the motion.

Sullivan arrived at the arranged meeting place with “multiple bags of heroin” in his possession and the cell phones used to set up the drug deal with the police, according to the motion.

“Given [Sullivan] is currently held on a felony drug related charge, and given that the evidence that [Sullivan] has been part of ongoing drug trafficking, there is reasonable cause to believe that bail funds that may be deposited ... may not be from a legitimate source, or may be funds that are tied to narcotics trafficking or from some other criminal or illegal source,” prosecutors said in the motion.