McHenry County grand jury indictments - June 20, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Steven N. Salzman, 58, of the 400 block of South Forrest Avenue, Arlington Heights; aggravated battery of an emergency medical services personnel.
- Antoinette J. Valeanu, 52, of the 500 block of West Grand Avenue, Elmhurst; retail theft.
- Thomas Ryan, 29, of the 3200 block of Ethel Terrace, Island Lake; possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a converted motor vehicle and domestic battery.
- Ryan G. James, 25, of the 3600 block of Smoke Tree Lane, Crystal Lake; drug-induced homicide and unlawful calculated criminal drug conspiracy.
- Joel W. Tynis, 37, of the 1500 block of Catalpa Drive, Holiday Hills; three counts of drug-induced homicide.
- Kishaun C. Davis, 18, of the 2900 block of Northside Avenue, McHenry; two counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of unlawful possession of a license plate and two counts of retail theft.
- Christopher D. McCallum, 39, of the 700 Merrimac Street, Cary; two counts of criminal damage to property.
- David B. Mead, 37, of the 600 block of Algonquin Road, Fox River Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, two counts of domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child.
- Michael R. Schlaffer, 32, of 600 block of Camden Lane, Port Barrington; four counts of bringing contraband into a jail.
- Marshawn Wilson, 28, of the 900 block of Briden Drive, Marengo; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.
- Charles H. Eldredge III, 50, of the 10500 block of North Main Street, Richmond; obstructing justice, driving while license revoked and obstructing identification.
- Dierra M. Bluitt, 23, of the 43400 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago; burglary and two counts of retail theft.
- Jonya C. Vivetter, 21, of the 6500 block of South Morgan Street, Chicago; burglary, two counts of retail theft and possession of a fraudulent driver’s license.
- Kenneth J. Frantz, 37, of the 200 block of Pheasant Trail, Lake in the Hills; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with at least two previous DUI violations, obstructing justice and improper lane use.
- Derrick J. Buttrum, 33, of the 300 block of Van Buren Street, Crystal Lake; possession with intent to deliver more than 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin and fentanyl, and improper use of vehicle registration.
- Ashlee Gosnell, 32, of the 11800 block of Lucas Road, Woodstock; possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine.
- Inocencio Contreras-Esquivel, 32, of the 500 block of Dean Street, Woodstock; driving while license revoked with three previous convictions, criminal damage to property, endangering the life or health of a child, reckless driving and assault with a vehicle.
- David M. Peters, 39, of the 5100 block of Willow Drive, Wonder Lake; 19 counts of possession of child pornography.
- Alexander M. Novak, 28, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake; 10 counts of dissemination of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.