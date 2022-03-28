Crystal Lake man charged with possessing child pornography

A 27-year-old Crystal Lake man faces charges that he possessed and shared pornography involving children he should have known were younger than age 5.

Alexander M. Novak, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Monday afternoon in lieu of a $200,000 bond. He would need to post 10% of that, or $20,000, in order to be released.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the Crystal Lake Police Department in McHenry County court alleges that Novak possessed and shared multiple videos in October and November that showed children, at least one younger than age 10 and another younger than age 5, being sexually assaulted.

He faces 10 counts each of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The distribution charges are Class X felonies, which if Novak is convicted of, would carry sentences of six to 30 years in prison and are not probational. The possession charges are Class 2 felonies, which carry sentences of three to seven years in prison.

If Novak is released on bond, he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with children younger than age 18, the judge ordered.

Novak did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Monday afternoon.