Crystal Lake Women of Today to celebrate Founder’s Day on July 1

The Crystal Lake chapter of Women of Today will join chapters throughout the nation in celebrating Founders Day on July 1.

This year, the Crystal Lake chapter will again coordinate a children’s bike parade on July 2 at Crystal Lake Main Beach in association with the Lakeside Festival.

The Bike Parade begins at noon across from Main Beach. Kids and bikes line up at the triangle by Lakeshore Drive and the Dole at 11:45 a.m. The parade will end at the Lakeside Festival grounds.

[ Your guide to summer in McHenry County: Festivals and other events ]

Coupons for free ice cream at local establishments will be distributed along with participation ribbons.

Re-elected officers for the year are President Shari Chakoian and Programming Vice-President Karen Lynn Stark.

Throughout the year, the local chapter plans community service projects and contributes to local charities, including Turning Point and Home of the Sparrow. The nonprofit civic organization is open to all persons 18 years old and older who are interested in community service, leadership training and personal enrichment.

The Crystal Lake chapter meets at members’ homes or local eateries. For information on joining, contact Shari at schakoian@ameritech.net.