5 things to do in McHenry County: Summer concerts kick off in Algonquin, Cary along with other summer fun

1. Summer concerts begin in Algonquin and Cary this week.

Both concert series take place at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Algonquin’s at its Towne Park, north of Main Street, and Cary Park District’s at the Lions Park Rotary Bandshell, off Silver Lake Road, north of Three Oaks Road.

This week in Algonquin will feature Pino Farina Band, a rock band that promises both high-energy performances and “tender, intimate” ballads, while Kaleidoscope Eyes, an acoustic Beatles tribute band, will take the stage in Cary.

Algonquin’s lineup continues with HiFi Superstar, a rock and dance party band, on June 23; Hillbilly Rockstarz, a country group specializing in the latest hits in country music plus classic favorites, on June 30; Final Say, an oldies rock band on July 7; Soul 2 The Bone, performing Motown, R&B, jazz, disco and soul music, on July 14; How Rude, a 1990s tribute band, on July 21; and Libido Funk Circus, a premier dance and party band, on Aug. 4.

John Russler & The Beach Bum Band, an island rock band that pays tribute to artists such as Jimmy Buffett and Bob Marley, will perform as part of the Founders’ Day Festival on July 28 at Spella Park.

In Cary, subsequent concerts will include Hillbilly Rockstarz, a country group specializing in the latest hits in country music plus classic favorites, on June 23; Peach’s Beach Party, which plays tribute to Jimmy Buffett and his beach-comber style, on July 7; and The Throwbacks, a cover band that performs top billboard songs, on July 14.

For information about summer concerts and other summer happenings across McHenry County, go to shawlocal.com/tags/mchenry-county-summer-guide-2022/.

2. The Huntley Park District’s Picnic in the Park will feature a DJ and bounce house.

The free family event will run 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47 in Huntley. Attendees can bring their own food or buy from the BBQ King food truck.

For information, go to huntleyparks.org/events/picnic-in-the-park-2022/.

VetFest also will bring food, activities and music to Huntley on Saturday.

The event, which runs 3 to 11 p.m. at the Huntley American Legion Post 673, 11712 Coral St., will include food and drink plus activities for kids from 3 to 6 p.m. and live music starting at 4 p.m. Bucket Number 6 will perform from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by Rumor Hazit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 9 to 11 p.m.

For information, go to huntleylegion.org/vetfest2022.

3. The Crystal Lake Farmers Market begins its summer season Saturday morning.

Located in downtown Crystal Lake’s Depot Park, the market runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature fresh new vendors, products, and things to do this year, including activities and crafts for the kids. The market will also host garden and outdoor art vendors to complement the traditional market merchants.

The market will run Saturdays through Sept. 24.

For information, go to downtowncl.org/annual-events/farmers-market/

4. The First Day of Summer Beach Party in Lake in the Hills will include beach blanket bingo, sandcastles, giant volleyball, s’mores, a variety show from RC Juggles.

The event runs 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Indian Trail Beach, 228 Indian Trail. A DJ. Kona Ice will be on-site from 5 to 7 p.m.

The deadline to preregister is Saturday, and registration can be completed online at bit.ly/LITHParkParties.

The event is free for Lake in the Hills residents and $2 for nonresidents who register. Tickets can be bought at the door for $2 for residents and $4 for nonresidents.

5. Woodstock’s Summer In The Park kicks off Wednesday with a Woodstock City Band concert, an ice cream social, and games and prizes.

The concert Wednesday begins at 7 p.m. at the historic Woodstock Square and will run about an hour.

The festival continues through June 26 with live music and concerts, children’s entertainment, food, children’s activities, a pool party, adult bags tournament and a movie in the park.

For a full lineup of activities, go to facebook.com/summerintheparkwoodstockil.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.



