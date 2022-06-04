Your guide to summer in McHenry County: Community concerts, other reoccurring events

Summer in McHenry County is in full swing this weekend, with concerts in many towns underway and more free outdoor entertainment on the horizon.

The fun is set to continue with festivals, outdoor movies and other events across the county.

The Northwest Herald has three articles to provide a taste of what to expect this summer, including this one. To find a list of festivals and other events, click here, and for a list of farmers markets, go here.

Also, keep checking the Northwest Herald for its weekly 5 Things to Do in McHenry County feature, which will provide up-to-date information the week of events and will highlight events not included here. The Northwest Herald also will publish a separate guide ahead of Independence Day.

A community calendar is available online at nwherald.com under Event Calendar.

Algonquin: 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Towne Park, north of Main Street in Algonquin.

June 16: Pino Farina Band, a rock band that promises both high-energy performances and “tender, intimate” ballads

June 23: HiFi Superstar, a rock and dance party band

June 30: Hillbilly Rockstarz, a country group specializing in the latest hits in country music plus classic favorites

July 7: Final Say, an oldies rock band

July 14: Soul 2 The Bone, performing motown, R&B, jazz, disco and soul music

July 21: How Rude, a 1990s tribute band

July 28: John Russler & The Beach Bum Band, an island rock band that pays tribute to artists such as Jimmy Buffett and Bob Marley; this performance will take place as part of the Founders’ Day Festival at Spella Park.

Aug. 4: Libido Funk Circus, a premier dance and party band

For information about the Algonquin Summer Concert series, call the Algonquin Recreation Department at 847-658-2716 or go to algonquin.org.

Cary Park District: 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Lions Park Rotary Bandshell, off Silver Lake Road, north of Three Oaks Road in Cary.

June 16: Kaleidoscope Eyes, an acoustic Beatles tribute band

June 23: Hillbilly Rockstarz, a country group specializing in the latest hits in country music plus classic favorites

July 7: Peach’s Beach Party, which plays tribute to Jimmy Buffet and his beach-comber style

July 14: The Throwbacks, a cover band that performs top billboard songs

Children’s Entertainment Series: Noon on two Fridays in July, also at the Lions Park Rotary Bandshell.

July 15: Todd Downing: Tall Tales & Silly Songs

July 29: Miss Jamie’s Farm

For information about the concerts in the park, call the Cary Park District at 847-639-6100 or go to carypark.com.

Crystal Lake Park District: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive.

May 31: Mr. Myers (Caribbean)

June 7: Crystal Lake Community Band (instrumentals)

June 14: Soul Sacrifice (Santana tribute)

June 21: 28 Days (cover band)

June 28: Voices in Harmony (choral)

July 12: Dancing Queen (Abba salute)

July 19: The Flat Cats (jazz and blues)

July 26: Crystal Lake Community Band (instrumentals)

Aug. 2: Wild Daisy (country)

Aug. 9: The Student Body (party hits)

In the event of inclement weather, the decision to cancel the concert will be made at 4 p.m. To sign up for alerts, go to rainoutline.com or call 815-410-4475 for day-of decisions.

The weekly food truck schedule is available at crystallakeparks.org. Parking is available at the Main Beach lot, grass triangle across the street from the Dole and South Elementary School. Do not park at the boat gate, the Dole or Seminary Park.

Crystal Lake Park District and Crystal Lake Public Library’s Summer Sing-a-longs: 10 a.m. to noon at varying parks, featuring free popcorn while supplies last. Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard also will be on-site.

June 11: Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline at Woodscreek Park, 1420 Willow Tree, Crystal Lake

June 27: Jim Gill at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake

July 20: ScribbleMonster at Veteran Acres, 431 N. Walkup Ave., Crystal Lake.

Huntley:

First Friday Nights on the Square run from 7 to 10 p.m.

July 1: 90s Dance Party with Boy Band Review

Aug. 5: Cruise Night and Live Band Karaoke

Sept. 2: Cruise Night and movie: “Grease”

Concerts on the Square run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

July 5: The Blooze Brothers

July 12: The Jolly Ringwalds

July 19: 7th Heaven

July 26: The Hair Band Nights

Aug. 2: Bella Cain

Aug. 9: Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band

Aug. 16: The Four C Notes

McHenry:

Green Street Cruise Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays in downtown McHenry.

Starting June 6 and running through Oct. 10, the show will feature cool classic cars, music and a vendor show. There will be no show the Monday after July 4 or Labor Day weekend. No admission is charged, but a $5 donation is appreciated to support local nonprofits.

Summer Music Sundays: 1 to 4 p.m. most Sundays through Sept. 25 at Miller Point on the McHenry Riverwalk.

Sunday: acoustic guitar duo Courtney and Chris

June 12: contemporary folk group Jason Thomas Band

June 19: Sounds of Sinatra by Bill Serritella

June 26: Triple Threat Band, performing current rock, blues and contemporary music

July 3: Tiny Country, performing Americana music

July 10: country singer and songwriter Lara Bel

July 17: Jim Gaff (This performance will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. in light of the McHenry Fiesta Days Parade.)

July 24: Jeff Trudell

July 31: Rob Anderlik and Mike Church, performing bluegrass blues and roots music

Aug. 7: guitar and mandolin trio Mid Atlantic, performing rock, pop and folk

Aug. 14: guitarist Wade Frazier, performing a wide array of music, including jazz, classic rock, country and current hits

Aug. 21: solo acoustic artist Amy Yore

Aug. 28: The Thompson Duo

Sept. 4: McHenry-based Abby Kay Band at noon, followed by Mackenzie O’Brien at 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: Judson Brown Band, performing acoustic rock, pop and country

Sept. 18: blues performer Jimmy Nick

Sept. 25: violinist Martin Lopez

For information, go to mchenryriverwalk.org.

Woodstock:

Friday After Dark: From 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. June 10, July 8 and Aug. 5 at the Woodstock Water Works, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. The adults-only event will include music, concessions and cocktails.

For information, go to woodstockrecreationdepartment.com.

Woodstock City Band concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesdays from June 8 through July 27 on the historic Square. Concerts last about an hour with an intermission. Ice cream socials at the event are sponsored by various local groups.

The 138th season includes “Off to the Races!” on June 8, “Booked a One-Way Ticket” on June 15, “On the High Seas” on June 22, “Shall We Dance?” on June 29, “A Salute to America” on July 6, “Is It the Holidays Again Already?” on July 13, “It’s Not the Heat, It’s the Humidity” on July 20, and “Around the World in 80 Minutes” on July 27.

Movies in the Park across McHenry County:

“Sing 2″ on June 3 outside the Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, with karaoke, glow bracelets and popcorn starting at 7 p.m. The Kona Ice truck will be on-site. The cost for admission is $1 per person with registration or $2 per person at the door. Register at bit.ly/LITHParkParties.

“Coco” on June 9 on the historic Woodstock Square. Movie begins about 8:30 p.m.

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” on June 23 on the historic Woodstock Square. Movie begins about 8:30 p.m.

“National Treasure” on July 7 on the historic Woodstock Square. Movie begins about 8:30 p.m.

“Luca” on July 8 in Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47 in Huntley. Activities, concessions and a bounce house will be available starting at 7 p.m., with the movie to start at 8:45 p.m.

“Shrek” on July 21 on the historic Woodstock Square. Movie begins about 8:30 p.m.

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on July 22 at Parisek Park in Huntley, with games, photo opportunities and food starting at 7 p.m. and the movie to begin at sunset.

“Moana” on Aug. 4 on the historic Woodstock Square. Movie begins about 8:30 p.m.

“13 Going On 30″ on Aug. 18 on the historic Woodstock Square. Movie begins about 8:30 p.m.

Have an event to submit? Email us at tips@nwherald.com.