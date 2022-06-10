Work on Cary’s north commuter parking lot to be rescheduled

As part of planned work at the north commuter parking lots in Cary, the replacement of concrete curbs were completed this week but the removal of pavement expected to start next week will be rescheduled.

The delay is the result of a recent labor union strike involving three of the region’s suppliers of sand, gravel and crushed stone, the village of Cary said in a news release. The pause will help ensure that asphalt can be available immediately following the removal of the old pavement and avoid the need for temporary striping.

A revised schedule for the asphalt removal and paving will be shared as soon as it is available. The project is still expected to be completed this summer.

The Metra parking lots south of West Main Street continue to remain open for use for daily free parking and permit holders, with free parking on weekends and weekdays after 11:30 a.m. for downtown visitors and employees of downtown businesses.