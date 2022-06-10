Crystal Lake Police Department arrests three during Memorial Day campaign

The Crystal Lake Police Department arrested three people and issued 35 tickets during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.

Two of the arrests were for not having a valid driver’s license and one was for speeding more than 26 mph over the limit, according to a news release. The tickets included four for seat belt violations, two for lack of insurance, 14 for speeding, 12 for distracted driving, one for improper lane use and two non-moving violations.

The state’s seat belt compliance rate last year was above 90%, but unbelted occupants accounted for over half of those killed in traffic crashes, according to the release. The state’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who do not buckle up.

The extra enforcement is paid for using federal highway funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.