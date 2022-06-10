Algonquin police issue 92 tickets during ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

The Algonquin Police Department made eight arrests and issued 92 citations during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.

One person was arrested for driving under the influence and seven were for traffic-related charges, according to a news release. Algonquin police wrote 24 citations for seat belt violations, one for distracted driving, 37 for speeding and 22 for other traffic violations.

While Illinois’ compliance rate with seat belt laws was 93.5% last year, unbelted occupants accounted for over half of those killed in traffic crashes, according to the release. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who don’t buckle up.

The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is paid for using federal highway safety funds by the Illinois Department of Transportation.