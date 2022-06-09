June 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News

Group and private sailing lessons available from Crystal Lake Park District

By Shaw Local News Network
During the summer season, the Crystal Lake Park District offers private and group sailing lessons, the completion of which can garner students the sailing card needed to rent sailboats on Crystal Lake.

During the summer season, the Crystal Lake Park District offers private and group sailing lessons, the completion of which can garner students the sailing card needed to rent sailboats on Crystal Lake. (Provided by Crystal Lake Park District)

During the summer season, Crystal Lake Park District will offer private and group sailing lessons at Main Beach.

Anyone wishing to rent a sail boat from the Crystal Lake Park District Boat House must present a sailing card from a Crystal Lake Park District course or another reputable organization. Sailors also may present ownership papers of a sailboat to rent a boat on Crystal Lake. Passengers do not require a card.

Group sailing lessons will take place in two courses: The first two-session course takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. June 13 and 22 and the second is from 1 to 4 p.m. July 24 and 28.

The courses cost $160 for park district residents and $208 for nonresidents. Register online at crystallakeparks.org or at the Crystal Lake Park District Administrative Office, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

Private sailing lessons also are available for those 13 years and older.

Four-hour beginner lessons cost $150 for an individual and $250 for couples if residents and $195 for an individual and $325 for couples if nonresidents. Two-hour experienced lessons cost $75 for an individual and $125 for couples if residents and $98 for an individual and $163 for couples if nonresidents.

To schedule lessons, first complete the private lesson request form – which can be found at crystallakeparks.org by clicking “Places to Go,” then “Beaches,” and then “Boating” – and submit at least one week in advance of preferred start date.

For information, contact Heidi Stolt at hstolt@crystallakeparks.org.