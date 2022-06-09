Bicyclist killed in Saturday crash in McHenry identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified Randall Hayes, 57, of Wonder Lake, as the person killed Saturday morning in a vehicle-bicycle collision in McHenry.

According to McHenry police investigators, at about 10:25 a.m. Hayes was bicycling westbound on the 400 block of Elm Street, which is Route 120, when he swerved in front of a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck traveling in the same direction.

The McHenry County Regional Crash Assistance Team assisted McHenry police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District with the investigation at the scene.

Hayes was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The pickup truck driver, who was alone in the vehicle, did not report any injuries.

An autopsy was performed Monday, a McHenry County Coroner’s Office spokeswoman said. Toxicology results are pending.

Investigation continues for the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact the McHenry Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599. Those wishing to pass along anonymous information are encouraged to call the McHenry Police Department’s tip line at 815-363-2124. All calls made to the tip line are anonymous as caller ID is not used.