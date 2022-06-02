Spring Grove Road reopens following fatal crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Spring Grove Road between Johnsburg and Spring Grove, a McHenry Township Fire Protection District official said.

The crash, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection with Miller Road, involved two vehicles and led to the road’s closure Thursday morning, according to Battalion Chief Mike Majercik and alerts from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. The roadway had reopened by 4:30 p.m.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene while the other, a man of unknown age, was taken with injuries to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, Majercik said. Neither vehicle had passengers.

Majercik said he did not know hospitalized driver’s condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire district was assisted during the crash investigation by the Spring Grove Fire Protection, which covered calls at McHenry’s Station 1 during the response, Majercik said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.