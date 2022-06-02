5 things to do in McHenry County: Harvard Milk Days, Woodstock Food Truck Festival and Spring Grove’s summer bash

1. Harvard Milk Days moves into full festival mode starting Friday.

The festival grounds at Milky Way Park, 300 Lawrence Road, open at 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday with a food court, marketplace, carnival, petting zoo, chainsaw carver and cow chip lotto.

This year’s live entertainment features Sunset Strip, an ‘80s glam and tribute band, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and That Gurl, a ‘70s tribute band, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, capped with fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The parade will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday on Ayers Street, following the traditional parade route.

A farm equipment and tractor display will be available 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. A milk-drinking contest is set for 4 p.m. Saturday followed by a milking contest at 5 p.m. and a talent show at 6 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, go to milkdays.com.

2. The McHenry County Conservation District this week will kick off its First Friday Concert series at Glacial Park.

Steven John Roth – covering songs from the ‘60s through the ‘90s from artists like The Beatles, The Eagles, The Bodeans, Billy Joel, John Mellencamp, Jimmy Buffett, Tom Petty, America and Simon and Garfunkel – will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lost Valley Visitor Center.

This is a free special event and all ages are welcome. Registration is not required. Children ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult family member.

Return to Glacial Park on Sunday for an Ice Cream Social of 1858 at the Powers-Walker House.

The event, which will take place noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, will feature fresh-scooped ice cream and re-enactors dressed in historical grab, including a cavalryman and his horse heading off to defend the frontier.

The McHenry County Conservation District also has its Hooked On Fishing event set for the weekend – Saturday at Rush Creek Conservation Area in Harvard and The Hollows’ Lake Atwood in Cary.

Each day will run 9 a.m. to noon. A fishing license is not required for the free event, and gear will be available to borrow. Children get first preference on poles.

Adult supervision of children is required. Registration will be required.

For information, go to MCCDistrict.org.

3. The village of Spring Grove is holding its Kick off to Summer Party this Friday, featuring food trucks, beverage sales, family friendly games and live music.

The free event will take place 6 to 10 p.m. at Horse Fair Park, 8105 Blivin St., and also will include a kickball tournament and bounce houses.

For information, go to springgrovevillage.com.

4. The Huntley Farmers Market kicked off last weekend and will continue each Saturday through Oct. 1.

It runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located on Coral Street, Church Street and the Town Square.

Special events are planned throughout the summer, including an antique farm equipment display on June 11 and a Helen Keller Day sponsored by Huntley Lion’s Club on June 25.

To see vendor lists, go to huntley.il.us.

5. The Woodstock Food Truck Festival returns to the historic Square for its second year this Saturday.

The event, which runs 4 to 9 p.m., will feature more than 25 food trucks, including Brothers’ BBQ, Churros y Chocolate, El Chido Street Tacos, Fork N Fry, Girl’s Got Balls, Gracie’s Kitchen and Catering and Huntley’s Tacos Locos.

A full list is available on the event’s Facebook page: bit.ly/WoodstockFoodTrucks2022.

Live entertainment will be provided by Gerald and Camille and Amy Yore. Joe Cicero from Star 105.5 will broadcast live from 4 to 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring portable chairs and blankets for seating, as there will be limited picnic tables available in the park.

Outside alcoholic beverages will not be allowed into the event. Beverage tickets will be sold in the Park on the Square for beverages served at the Spring House in the Park.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.